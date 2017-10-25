Saudi Airlines to Put into Commission Regular Flights to Baghdad, on Monday, from Jeddah

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, Oct 24, 2017, SPA -- As of Monday, corresponding to October 30, 2017, Saudi Arabian Airlines, the national carrier, will put into commission regular flights to the Republic of Iraq, on two daily flights from Jeddah to Baghdad and a total of 28 flights per week, on both ways, within a plan to expand the operation to include other destinations, in Iraq, in addition to putting into commission other direct flights from Baghdad to Madinah.

The move was announced, during the meetings of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which was held here on Sunday, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Director-General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, adding that operating regular flights to Iraq is in line with the growth and development witnessed in bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as within the initiative of the transformation program that is being implemented in the corporation, its companies and strategic units, which aim to enhance the competitiveness of the airliner.

