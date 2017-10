(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Thunayan, Chairman of Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), received here today Swedish Minister of Tarde Ann Linde.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and ways of enhancing cooperation.

--SPA

18:27 LOCAL TIME 15:27 GMT





MENAFN2410201700780000ID1095986292