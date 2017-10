(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met here today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Djibouti to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Zia Uddin Ba Maherma.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and the latest developments in the region.

