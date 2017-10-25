Crown Prince at FII: Saudi People's Will, Great Determination and Subtlety are behind the Kingdom's Aspiration to Reach New Horizons 2 Riyadh

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

"We have almost fantastic opportunities, huge Saudi demand of up to $100 billion and a very large investment capacity of $500 billion", he said, adding that "we have a unique location linking three continents and the most important air and sea transport routes".

In the winter the mountains are snow-soaked, and in the summer the atmosphere is milder, ten degrees less than the rest of the capitals and cities of the Arabian Gulf. We have strong political will, desire, strong popular will and all elements of success do exist to create something greater within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he pointed out.

Given all these opportunities and fundamentals and a semi-empty land, we started to think about why not to abandon building traditional cities. We have the opportunity to move to a new generation of lifestyle, to cities of technologies in terms of health and services, he asserted.

He stressed the need to work with many companies, investors and entrepreneurs to adopt these ideas and exploit the enormous capacity to create something new for the world and to push the world to a new location.

Today we have friends with whom we have worked on this project, investors who have a dream to build the world's largest solar panels in the NEOM project, to build something even greater than the Great Wall in the form of solar panels, he stated.

The world wants to have a chance in a project that serves the way of human life differently, he reiterated, saying that the site is undoubtedly enjoying enough sun rays to generate energy from the sun, in addition to a place where wind is considered among the best locations, in the Middle East and 200,000 barrels of oil which can be extracted from the site per day, in addition to other resources such as gas.

This is a project that is not a place for any traditional investor or company, he said, pointing that the project is only a site and a place for dreamers to create something new in this world.

The Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom will not waste years dealing with extremist ideas, "because we want a life that translates our tolerant religion and we took steps in the past in order to make that clear", pledging to eradicate the remnants of extremism.

