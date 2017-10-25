Crown Prince at FII: Saudi People's Will, Great Determination and Subtlety are behind the Kingdom's Aspiration to Reach New Horizons 3 Riyadh

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

For his part, Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, delivered a speech in which he stressed that the giant solar system in the world will be established in NEON, confirming the ability of the leadership to achieve its goals and ambitions through this project.

Meanwhile, Klaus Kleinfeld, Chairman and CEO of Arconic and Alcoa Corporation, stressed that this project will grant opportunities for the global companies which seek to develop and recruit distinctive minds, lauding the Kingdom Vision 2030.

On the other hand, Marc Raibert, founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics, said: "I shared talks with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I will convey them to all heads of other companies. Great leaders create great opportunities."

