Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- President Omar Al-Bashir of the Republic of Sudan arrived here today on an official visit to the Kingdom.

At King Salman Airbase Airport, the President of Sudan was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region; Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet, and a number of officials.

