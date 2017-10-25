Saudi- Second meeting of senior officials to implement resolutions of Arab Summit on terrorism holds its session

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Cairo, Safar 04, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- The second meeting of Arab senior officials in charge of implementing the resolutions of the Arab summit on terrorism and social development started here today.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated in the meeting with a delegation headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Judicial Affairs Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulwahid bin Nooh.

