Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Sudanese President Hold Official Talks

Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, Oct 24, 2017, SPA -- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met, at his palace in Irqah here tonight with the President of the Sudan Omer Hassan Al-Bashir, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

The King and the president held an official talks, during which they discussed bilateral relations binding the two sisterly countries, in addition to the latest regional developments.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Massed bin Mohammed Al-Ayban, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf and Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jada'an.

It was attended, also, by the Sudanese accompanying delegation, including the Foreign Minister Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Director of the Security and Intelligence Lt. Gen. Mohammed Atta and the Sudanese Charge D'Affaires to the Kingdom Dr. Ahmed Al-Tijjani Suwar.

22:57 LOCAL TIME 19:57 GMT





