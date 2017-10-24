Qatar- Emir meets outgoing Ambassador of Poland

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met yesterday at the Emiri Diwan with Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the State of Qatar, Krzysztof Suprowicz, who called on the Emir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country. The Emir granted the Polish Ambassador the Decoration of Al Wajbah in recognition of his efforts and role in enhancing relations of cooperation between Qatar and Poland, wishing him success in his future assignments and for the relations between the two countries further development and prosperity.

