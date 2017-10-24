Qatar participates in Arab Supreme Courts meet

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nouakchott: State of Qatar took part in the 8th Conference of the Heads of Arab Supreme Courts, which concluded in the capital Nouakchott yesterday.

President of the Court of Cassation and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council H E Masoud Mohammed Al Amri chaired Qatar's delegation to the conference.

The two-day conference discussed the powers of the Court of Cassation as a subject matter, the Court of Cassation as a referral court and a court of dispute resolution, and the Supreme Court and what it considers pardon during its consideration of the appeals and the appeal in favor of the law.

The Conference came out with a number of important recommendations for the various judicial systems in the Arab world. The conference also provided an opportunity for direct communication between the heads of the Supreme Judicial Councils of the Arab States and for establishing and activating relations of cooperation and joint coordination between judicial authorities in various legal and judicial fields.

