Qatar committed to Opec's decision to cut production

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The State of Qatar will support any decision OPEC may make regarding educing production in its upcoming meeting to be held in November, said Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada. If the upcoming conference of the the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sees the need to extend the reduction of oil production, Qatar will support it.

H E Al Sada affirmed Qatar's commitment to reduce production as per the decision made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its meeting in December last year.

Al Sada was speaking at the sidelines of the International District Cooling and Heating Conference which began yesterday, where H E highlighted the importance of the decision, it advantages and the importance of committing to it by all OPEC members.

The decision was reflected positively on the global market and created a balance.

H E Al Sada said the commitment level of OPEC and Non-OPEC producing countries to the agreed reduction of 1.8 million barrels a day is more than 100 percent.

Speaking about the event the Minister of Energy and Industry praised the hosting of the International District Cooling and Heating Conference saying it is the first time this important conference is held in the Middle Easter and North African region.

'We are proud to host the conference, organized by Marafeq Qatar in cooperation with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), the Euroheat and Power, revealing that Qatar had competed against a group of countries to host this important conference Al Sada told Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Regarding the importance of the event and its impact on Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, the Minisiter said that QNV urges to create a sustainable environment for its citizens and such conferences introduce solutions and allow companies to adopt these solutions and apply them in our society.

HE Al Sada said the two-day conference will honor the five best companies and projects around the world which have innovative visions and ideas that contribute to rationalizing the energy used in district cooling and heating. His Excellency said the most important criteria for evaluating the competitors is innovation, efficiency, emissions amount and the positive impact the project would have on the community.

The conference is held with the participation of Euroheat and Power, specialized European organizations, as well as decision makers, corporate and institution owners to explore the latest district cooling and heating systems. In addition, a group of experts and those interested in the issues of energy conservation and sustainability in this sector worldwide are participating in the conference.

the Minister said the event is accompanied by an exhibition on the cooling technologies where the companies will showcase the latest in the field of cooling and control technology.

With regards to the participation of Euroheat and Power and the European organizations with organizing the conference, His Excellency said it is a global network in the energy sector that works on strengthening sustainable heating and cooling in Europe and around the world. Euroheat and Power is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Brussels with members from over 30 countries and include national district heating and cooling associations, utilities operating district energy systems, industrial associations and companies, manufacturers, universities, research institutes and consultancies active in the sector, all of which support cooperation between decision-makers and academia with manufacturers to develop heating and cooling systems.

MENAFN2410201700630000ID1095984095