Sudanese President leaves Doha

President of the Republic of Sudan, Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al Bashir, left Doha yesterday after an official one-day visit to the country.
Sudanese President and his accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport (HIA) by the Minister of Culture and Sports H E Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, Qatar's Ambassador to Sudan, H E Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi and Sudan's Ambassador to Qatar HE Fath Al Rahman Ali Mohammed.

