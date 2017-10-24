Qatar Development Bank showcases 35 businesses

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) through the support of its export development and promotion agency, Tasdeer showcased 35 Qatari small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the construction sector at Infra Oman, one of the largest building and construction expos in the Middle East.

The 7th International Exhibition for Infrastructure & Industrial Projects was held at Oman Convention & Exhibition Center. Every year, sequent editions of the exhibition series unite regional and international industry leaders, contracts, consultants, suppliers and buyers in Oman. Thus, the fair serves as an ideal platform to achieve unparalleled insights into the Middle East's infrastructure development environment.

QDB's pavilion at Infra Oman included the following shortlisted 35 companies: Arabian Specialised Materials Co. (ASMA), Salama Road Marking Factory, Doha Waterproof Factory, Seashore Steel, Twyla, International Welding Rods Factory, Doha Cables, Al Sada Factory for Plastic Pipes, Doha Factory for Paints & Chemicals, Doha Plastic, Al Khayarin Plastic Factory, Bumatar German Factory for Plastic Products, Qatar National Aluminium Panel Co. (QNAP), Al Naqeeb Plastic Factory, Sarplast Qatar, Qatar Wire Product Co., Qatar Pipeline & Fittings Co.(QPF), National Paints Factories, Qatari Canadian for Energy and Electrical Industries, Al Bedaya Steel Industries, Al Wasit Cabins (GETC Group), Qatar International Cables Company, Al Bayan for Electronics and LED Technologies, Doha Regional Plastics Solutions, Al Sada Plastic Profiles, Uniplast Qatar, Al Muftah Fiberglass Products, ASTAD, Qatar Paving Stones, Qatar Aluminium Extrusion Company (QALEX), Qatar Plastic Products Company, Qatar Wooden Products Company, Qatar Saudi Gypsum Industries Company, Amiantit Qatar Pipes Co., and Qatar Clay Bricks Company.

Elaborating on the importance of widening Qatar's commercial trade outreach, QDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa said: ' Oman today is a new gateway to Qatar. In Qatar Development Bank's latest experience at the Infra Oman exhibition this year, we have learnt that through exporting Qatari products to Oman and other interested regional and international parties attending Oman's exhibition, Qatar has found a very new door to the world. Harnessing the natural leverage of our region's geography and with the support of true friends and brotherly nations, like Oman we look forward to strengthening our export trade across international commercial markets by sea and by air, close and far.

Executive Director of Export Development & Promotion Agency Tasdeer, Hassan Khalifa Al Mansoori said, 'At QDB, we are proud to serve as our nation's commerce and trade diplomats. To this end, we mirror our country's long-standing position of seeking constructive ties with all of our neighbours and we have found Oman to be a very warm and welcoming regional market. This year, Qatari companies partake in this regionally well-renowned exhibition Infra Oman with the aim of entering into mutually-beneficial agreements with our Omani partners as well as other regional and international partners.

