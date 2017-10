(MENAFN - Gulf Times)

One lane of approximately 1.5km in length on the Al Thakhira main road (from Doha to Al Thakhira) will be closed for four months from Thursday, Ashghal announced.

Traffic in the area will move through the open lane (as shown on the map).

The traffic diversion is required to enable sewer works as part of design, build, operate and maintain of Al Thakhira Sewage Treatment Works, Transfer Pumping Station and associated pipelines.

