Qatar- Traffic Diversion on part of Al Thakhira Main Road

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced that it will close one lane (in the direction from Doha to Al Thakhira) on approximately 1.5-kilometer section of Al Thakhira Main Road and divert the traffic to the opened lane (as shown on the attached Map). The diversion will start Thursday October 26, 2017 and will be in place for a period of 120 days.

This traffic diversion is required to enable the works of laying Sewer rising mains as part of design, build, operate and maintain of Al Dhakhira Sewage Treatment Works, Transfer Pumping Station and Associated Pipelines.

The Public Works Authority urged all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow diversion road signs to ensure their safety.

