King Salman Relief Center to distribute 76,250 food baskets in Taiz, Yemen

Taiz , Yemen, Safar 04 1439,October 24, 2017, SPA -- King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid launched yesterday a five-month project to distribute 76,250 food baskets in 14 directorates in Taiz governorate, Yemen.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor of Taiz Abdul-Qawi Al-Makhlafi and Chairman of General Sub-Committee for Relief in Taiz Rashad Al-Akhali who praised the Center for its distinguished contributions to Yemen in general and Taiz in particular.

