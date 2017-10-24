Saudi- KSA Regrets UN Rapporteurs reliance on Yellow Journalism in their Information

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

United Nations, Safar 4, 1439, Oct 24, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has regretted that the Rapporteurs of a prominent international body such as the United Nations rely on yellow journalism to be their reference in their information and reports.

This came in the Kingdom's statement stated yesterday at the United Nations commenting on the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Right to Food as part of the work of the humanitarian, social and cultural committee in the human rights item.

The statement was delivered by the First Secretary of the Kingdom's Permanent Delegation to the United Nations Noura Al-Jabreen.

She stressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness on cooperating with the United Nations and its organizations and welcoming to provide all information that would facilitate the work of the two rapporteurs, adding that "We have taken note of the report of the Special Rapporteur on Right to Food, wishing to comment on this report.

Al-Jabreen went on saying that "The right to food is one of the fundamental human rights principles that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen to consolidate. It works to provide all that protects any human being from hunger and destruction. My country has made every effort to ensure that everyone without exception enjoys this right even under the most difficult circumstances,"

She further said that "It is truly regrettable that a report has been issued by such a prestigious international body as the United Nations, in which the yellow journalism is a reference from which the Rapporteur derives her information without investigating the accuracy of the collection of information from its correct sources in accordance with the mechanisms normally followed by the United Nations in its reports."

