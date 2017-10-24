Saudi- KSA chairs WTDC Committee

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Buenos Aires, Safar 04, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA --The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC), organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), was concluded in Buenos Aires with the participation of more than 1,400 specialists from 134 countries, as the Kingdom chaired one of the five most important committees at the conference to determine the scope of work of ITU Telecommunication Development Sector.

Vice-governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission for Infrastructure and Technology Engineer Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyad who led the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the conference said that the Kingdom's government has realized the importance of the ICT sector from an early time as it enables the digital economy to support ICT projects emanating from the Kingdom's vision 2030.

