Saudi- Launch of Future Investment Initiative being hosted by Public Investment Fund

Riyadh, Safar 04, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Premier, Minister of Defense, President of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Future Investment Initiative being hosted by the Fund was launched in Riyadh today.

Participants in the Initiative include more than 2,500 leading business leaders from more than 60 countries around the world to discuss opportunities and challenges that will form the aspects of the global economy and investment environment over the coming decades.

