Crown Prince announces project 'NEOM', Future Destination 3 Riyadh

Crown Prince said that the ''NEOM'' region will be built from the ground up which will give it exceptional opportunities distinguishing it from the rest of other regions that have grown and developed over hundreds of years and we will take this opportunity to build a new way of life with great economic potentials. The future technologies to develop NEOM region include unique advantages, some of them are in smart mobility solutions starting from self-driving to self-driving aircraft, modern methods of agriculture and food production, health care concerns with a human being for his welfare, free high-speed Internet networks or so-called "digital air, continuing free internet learning at highest international standards, integrated digital government services that provide all services to all by simply touching, new standards for building codes for carbon-free homes, and an innovative design for the NEOM region that stimulates walking and using a bicycle reinforced by renewable energy sources. All of this will create a new way of life that takes into account the ambitions and aspirations of a human being and applying the latest world-class technology.

NEOM project aims to achieve its ambitious goals of making the region to be one of the safest in the world, if not the most, by using the latest global technologies in the field of security and safety, and enhancing the competencies of public life activities in order to protect the population, visitors and investors.

All services and procedures will be automated by 100% so that the NEOM project will be the most efficient one in the world, therefore they will be applied to all activities such as legal, governmental, investment measures and others. The entire region will be subject to the highest standards of global sustainability, and all transactions, procedures and proceedings will be electronic without using papers.

The concept of the workforce for the new economy will be vigorously pursued and based on attracting high-quality human resources and competencies in order to get enough time for innovation, decisions-making and enterprises leadership. As for repeated and arduous tasks, they will be carried out by an enormous number of robots, which may exceed the population making the region's per capita of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the highest in the world. All of these components will put the NEOM project in the forefront in terms of the efficiency of provided services to become the best one for living in the world.

For information about the NEOM project, please visit DISCOVERNEOM.COM

