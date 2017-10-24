Launch of Future Investment Initiative being hosted by Public Investment Fund 2 Riyadh

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Following is the speech of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Premier, Minister of Defense, President of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Investment Fund (PIF) read on his behalf by Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al- Qasabi:

"I am pleased to welcome you here today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are meeting today at the Future Investment Initiative, which is one of PIF's initiative. It is an initiative we do not want to be just a three-day conference, but to be as a platform bringing us together to build relationships, share ideas and explore future opportunities as all investors seek to invest in projects that can succeed, yet very few are fortunate enough to find the right opportunity. The question is how to identify these successful projects ?.

The Future Investment Initiative will provide great opportunities, information and views from around the world and will save time and money because it will help us all identify our next investment destinations that will succeed and generate generous returns.

Our world is constantly changing. Everything around us is being affected and changed by new technologies which drive us to future planning. You know that over a quarter of a century ago, we have seen developments that have reprogrammed our daily lives, but they cannot be compared to developments over the next decade in robotics, artificial intelligence, automatic learning and bioengineering. These areas of the future are like Science Fiction Films whose results cannot be expected for a simple reason: they have not yet happened. So we have to deal with new technologies positively as they are certainly opportunities, not risks. We can face the future if we cooperate and work together to make the world a better place. So let's make the Investment Future Initiative an annual occasion to meet and discuss global opportunities and solutions.

We in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are progressing confidently and steadily in a huge program aiming at development and change. Our ambition is limitless and we are keen to invest in both global talents and the global economy alike.

We thank you all for your participation, and we hope that this initiative will be beneficial to all participants, and we wish to see you again every year in the Future Investment Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

