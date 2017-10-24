Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Winning Kyrgyz Presidential Elections

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, Oct 24, 2017, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan on winning of the Kyrgyz presidential elections.

In his own name and on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the President constant good health and happiness and his people steady progress and prosperity.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has lauded fraternal relations between the two countries and people, looking forward to enhance and develop these relations in all fields.

--SPA

16:24 LOCAL TIME 13:24 GMT





MENAFN2410201700780000ID1095983347