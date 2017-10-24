Official affirms Kuwait's special concern for combating terrorism

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti official on Tuesday affirmed the State of Kuwait special concern for combating terrorism and drying up its funding resources.



Saad Al-Kharaz, the social affairs undersecretary, in a statement to KUNA on sidelines of the second meeting grouping senior Arab officials charged with implementing the Arab Summit resolution (699) on terrorism, said a Kuwaiti paper of action was delivered to the general secretariat, which adopted most of its points.



Al-Kaharaz, who chaired the Kuwaiti delegation at the meeting, indicated that the document proposed recommendations and mechanisms on implementing the resolution.



Kuwait's paper covers legal, social, economic and media issues, namely role of the Arab ministries of information in combating this phenomenon, he added.



This topic will be addressed at the Arab social affairs ministers' meeting, due in Kuwait in November, he said, stressing on necessity of the Arab states' unity in facing terrorism. (end) ms.rk

