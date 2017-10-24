Qatar adheres to oil output quota -- minister

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Qatari Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Sada on Monday affirmed that his country has abided by the oil producers' decision to slash the crude output at their meeting in December.



Minister Al-Sada, speaking to journalists on sidelines of a conference on cooling, affirmed that the producers' adherence to the oil production quotas affected positively on the international oil market, creating balance in the market.



Non-OPEC oil producing states are also adhering the deal to cut the output by 1.8 million barrels per day, he added, indicating that Doha would support such a decision at the forthcoming OPEC's meeting due in November. (end) nnd.rk

