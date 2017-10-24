Today in Kuwait's history

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- 1963 -- Kuwait established relations with Syria at the diplomatic level.

1963 -- An Amiri Decree was issued stipulating formation of the Higher Council for Civil Aviation to map out the state strategy for civil aviation.

1976 -- Warba Insurance Company was established with a capital of four million dinars.

1976 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued Decree no. 92/1976, regulating real estate activities.

1981 -- Securities Group was established.

1987 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made a statement on the occasion of the United Nations Day affirming Kuwait's full support for the international organization.

1987 -- An explosion at the offices of Pan-American Airlines in Kuwait inflicted damage.

1995 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah participated in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the UN in New York.

1995 -- Residents of Kuwait witnessed partial solar eclipse at sunrise that lasted for one hour.

1999 -- Cornerstone for the UN headquarters was laid in Mishref, Kuwait, coinciding with the UN Day.

2004 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree approving Kuwait's joining of the international treaty on the right of collective negotiations, adopted by the general congress of the International Labor Organization in July 1949.

2005 -- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Faisal Al-Hajji issued a decree authorizing the Kuwaiti Educational Social Society.

2005 -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters declared names of winners of the state prize of appreciation for the meteorologist, Dr. Saleh Al-Ojeiri, the eminent writer Fadhel Khalaf, and the actor Abdel Hussein Abdel Redha.

2007 -- Kuwait won a seat in the executive council of UNESCO.

2007 -- Fahad Al-Ahmad housing project won the prize of the executive bureau of the council of Arab housing ministers as the best such venture in 2007.

2007 -- Kuwait won the 10th Gulf brotherhood shooting championship.

2008 -- Ali Al-Shimali of Kuwait won gold medal for Jet Ski in Asian Olympics in Bali, Indonesia.

2008 -- Kuwait Football Association (KFA) received a letter from FIFA on Kuwait's external soccer activities.

2010 -- Kuwaiti medical team succeeded in pumping device into heart of 36 Kuwaiti patient. This is the first operation of its kind in the Middle East region.

2011 -- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Ahmad Al-Mulaifi launched the flash memory project aimed at transferring hardcopies of school textbooks into digital format. (end) mb

MENAFN2410201700710000ID1095982939