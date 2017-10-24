Kuwaiti oil price up 59 cents to reach USD 54.53 per barrel

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up 59 cents on Monday and stands at USD 54.53 per barrel, compared to USD 54.94 per barrel since last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.



In world markets, oil prices varied yesterday after reports of reduction to Iraqi oil exports, and slow down to US oil digging wells.



Oil crude price Brent mixed was down 38 cents to stand at USD 57.37 while the US crude Western Texas oil was up six cents and settled at USD 51.90 per barrel. (end) asj.mb

