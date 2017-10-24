Kuwait distributes aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Arwa Al-Wagayan COXS BAZAR, Bangladesh, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) continue distribution of urgent supplies for Rohingya Muslim refugees in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh.



Since last Friday, KRCS distributed 1,000 carpets, 1,000 ponchos, 600 food parcels, 1,100 hygiene boxes and 500 parcels of clothes.



The Kuwaiti society also distributed kitchen ware and 1,000 meals.



Shamlan Fakhro, head of KRCS delegation to Bangladesh, said Tuesday this was the second visit to Bangladesh to deliver humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees, who were suffering from deteriorating living conditions.



He said their visit to Bangladesh would conclude today Tuesday, but there would be future visits with the same objective.



Fakhro said the Rohingya refugees were in dire need of toilets, shelters, water wells and solar power systems.



He said partnership between KRCS and IHH contributed to distribution of bigger quantities of humanitarian supplies.



Abdullah Shahab, a volunteer in KRCS, said they have visited many refugee camps in Coxs Bazar area, where the Rohingya were living in "tragic" conditions.



The Rohingya Muslims have nothing in their possession, he said, only the clothes were are wearing.



Shahab said the humanitarian aid they were distributing were not enough because the number of Rohingya refugees was almost a million.



Fahad Al-Enezi, another volunteer, said he has been a volunteer for 10 years now but the trip to Bangladesh was "impactful" on him.



He said he saw how small things could help the refugees survive.



The Rohingya, said Al-Enezi, fled from Myanmar by wooden boats or walk for eight days in a weary trip through the moutains to reach Bangladesh.



There are some 13 camps in Coxs Bazar, a city located about 70 kms away from the Myanmar border, where KRCS is carrying out an ongoing humanitarian aid campaign to assist the weary travelers.



According to UN estimates, around 3,000-5,000 Rohingya refugees escape across the border every day from Myanmar. (end) akw.bs

