(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The rate of the USD was stable at KD 0.302 while the Euro's rate was up to KD 0.356, compared to last night prices, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Tuesday.



The CBK added that the Sterling Pound was up to KD 0.400 while the Swiss Franc maintain current price of KD 0.307. The Japanese Yen remained at KD 0.002. (end) asj.mb

MENAFN2410201700710000ID1095982930