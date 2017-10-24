Kuwait- US gravely concerned over recent events in Rakhine State

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The US voiced its concern on Tuesday over the recent events in Rakhine State and the "violent, traumatic abuses Rohingya and other communities have endured." State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stressed, "it is imperative that any individuals or entities responsible for atrocities, including non-state actors and vigilantes, be held accountable." "Accordingly, in addition to existing restrictions on our already-limited engagement with Burma's armed forces and our long-standing embargo on all military sales," US is taking further actions "in pursuit of accountability and an end to violence," she announced.



She indicated that since August 25, the US has "ceased consideration of JADE Act travel waivers for current and former senior leadership of the Burmese military;" "we have rescinded invitations for senior Burmese security forces to attend US-sponsored events;" "we are working with international partners to urge that Burma enables unhindered access to relevant areas for the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission, international humanitarian organizations, and media," and "we are exploring accountability mechanisms available under US law, including Global Magnitsky targeted sanctions." She stressed "the Government of Burma, including its armed forces, must take immediate action to ensure peace and security; implement commitments to ensure humanitarian access to communities in desperate need; facilitate the safe and voluntary return of those who have fled or been displaced in Rakhine State; and address the root causes of systematic discrimination against the Rohingya." (end) si.mb

