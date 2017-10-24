Kuwait- His Highness the Amir congratulates Zambia on nat'l day

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Tuesday to President Edgar Lungu of the Republic of Zambia, on the occasion of Zambia national day.



In his cable, his Highness the Amir expressed his best wishes and prosperity to Zambia' president and nation.



His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables on the occasion. (end) mb

