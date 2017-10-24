Queen Rania of Jordan visited Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

(MENAFN) Queen Rania of Jordan urged on Monday the international community to respond efficiently to end the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution by Myanmar authorities.



Urging the international community to intervene, and having talked about the "shocking escalation of violence" towards Rohingya, Queen Rania paid a visit to the refugee camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Monday.



Over 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, in the course of demanding an end to the extreme violence happening in the area.



The United Nations has termed Myanmar's actions a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.



