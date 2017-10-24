Emir holds talks with Sudanese President

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Emir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with President of the Republic of the Sudan Field Marshal Omar Al Bashir at the Emir Diwan on Tuesday.

During the talks, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed a number of issues of common concern, especially the developments in the region.

The talks were attended by the Deputy Emir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The session of talks was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers.

From the Sudanese side, it was attended by Their Excellencies members of the delegation accompanying President of the Republic of the Sudan.

HH the Emir hosted a luncheon in honor of HE the Sudanese President and his accompanying delegation.



