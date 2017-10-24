New tourist visa rules announced in Oman

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) The Royal Oman Police (ROP) issued new regulations on one-year multiple entry tourist visa, reports.

Under the new law, the tourists can stay for a week longer in Oman, making it one month stay over one year visa instead of the earlier three weeks of allowed stay in the Sultanate.

"The holder is entitled to enter the Sultanate more than once during the period of its validity and to stay there for a period not exceeding one month at a time," the ROP said.

The ROP also said that the one month tourist visit visa shall be granted by the competent authority to anybody who wishes to enter the Sultanate for the purpose of tourism, shall be valid for one month and may be extended for a similar period.

"The competent authority shall grant it to all the legal ports of the Sultanate to the nationals of the countries it specifies, at their request and shall be granted by the Sultanate's representatives abroad."

Oman recently announced a list of 25 countries, the citizens of which will be granted E-non sponsor tourist visa: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Albania, Uzbekistan, Iran, Panama, Bhutan, Bosnia, Peru, Belarus, Turkmenistan, The Maldives, Georgia, Honduras, Salvador, Tajikistan, Guatemala, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Costa Rica, Laos, Mexico and Nicaragua.

