Dubai's Al Khail Gate security team douses car fire

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Firefighters from the Dubai Civil Defence team rushed to help a building security team douse fire that had broken out in a car in Al Quoz, on Monday morning.

The car which caught fire at around 9:30am was parked outside a building in the industrial area. No one was injured in the incident.

Al Quoz Civil Defence officials were all praise for Al Khail Gate community security team for responding quickly to put off the blaze by using fire extinguishers. They were happy with the preventive measures taken to stop the fire from spreading and posing risk or cause further damage.

