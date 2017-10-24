Tuesday, 24 October 2017 01:21 GMT

img

Do you drive in UAE? RTA fines you should be aware of

10/24/2017 8:08:05 AM

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you are driving in the UAE, it is important to be aware of various rules and regulations, as well as different fines imposed by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for flouting them. To know the entire list of fines, take a look at. It has all the details.

Many of the new traffic rules, which came into effect on July 1, relate to in cars, , , crowding around accident sites, failure to stop at a red signal, and failure to

Dh400 will be fined if parents do not provide car seat belts for children under four. Dh3,000 fine and 24 black points will be slapped on motorists who transport inflammable materials without a licence. Such cars will be confiscated for 60. For transporting people without a licence, the car will be seized for 30 days.

Motorists failing to halt their vehicles on seeing the stop signs engaged on school buses will be fined Dh1,000 and slapped with 10 black points.

Salik Penalties

Violation Description

Fine

When you pass through a Salik toll gate with insufficient funds in your Salik account to cover the toll fee and no Salik account recharge has been made within 5 Business Days after the toll trip

Dh50 each time you pass through a Salik toll gate.

There is a maximum of one violation per day

When you pass through a Salik toll gate with no registered Salik tag on your vehicle and no tag is purchased and registered within 10 Business Days after the toll trip

Dh100 the first day time pass,

Dh200 the second time you pass,

Dh400 each subsequent time you pass

There is a maximum of one violation per day

Parking Penalties

Violation Description

Fine

Non-payment of parking tariff, or ticket is not visible

Dh150

Exceeding parking time

Dh100

Exceeding maximum parking hours

Dh 100

Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility

Dh 200

Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it

Dh200

Use Forbidden parking

Dh200

Park vehicle without plate number

Dh1000

Unauthorized usage of special need parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly

Dh1000

Park vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit

Dh1,000

Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted area

Dh1,000

Implement parking umbrella without a permit.

Dh1,000

Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone plates

Dh1000

Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit

Dh10000

Related news:

MENAFN2410201700490000ID1095981165


Do you drive in UAE? RTA fines you should be aware of

Tags

Comments

No comment

Category

Aviation/Transport

Date

Search