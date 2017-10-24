Do you drive in UAE? RTA fines you should be aware of

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you are driving in the UAE, it is important to be aware of various rules and regulations, as well as different fines imposed by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for flouting them. To know the entire list of fines, take a look at. It has all the details.

Many of the new traffic rules, which came into effect on July 1, relate to in cars, , , crowding around accident sites, failure to stop at a red signal, and failure to

Dh400 will be fined if parents do not provide car seat belts for children under four. Dh3,000 fine and 24 black points will be slapped on motorists who transport inflammable materials without a licence. Such cars will be confiscated for 60. For transporting people without a licence, the car will be seized for 30 days.

Motorists failing to halt their vehicles on seeing the stop signs engaged on school buses will be fined Dh1,000 and slapped with 10 black points.

Salik Penalties Violation Description Fine When you pass through a Salik toll gate with insufficient funds in your Salik account to cover the toll fee and no Salik account recharge has been made within 5 Business Days after the toll trip Dh50 each time you pass through a Salik toll gate. There is a maximum of one violation per day When you pass through a Salik toll gate with no registered Salik tag on your vehicle and no tag is purchased and registered within 10 Business Days after the toll trip Dh100 the first day time pass, Dh200 the second time you pass, Dh400 each subsequent time you pass There is a maximum of one violation per day

Violation Description Fine

Non-payment of parking tariff, or ticket is not visible Dh150 Exceeding parking time Dh100 Exceeding maximum parking hours Dh 100 Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility Dh 200 Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it Dh200 Use Forbidden parking Dh200 Park vehicle without plate number Dh1000 Unauthorized usage of special need parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly Dh1000 Park vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit Dh1,000 Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted area Dh1,000 Implement parking umbrella without a permit. Dh1,000 Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone plates Dh1000 Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit Dh10000

