Jennifer Lopez to fly high in Dubai

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jennifer Lopez is set to be a special guest artist at the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner on November 15, hosted by Dubai Airports.

Famed for her spectacular international shows, Latino flare and endless hit singles over almost two decades, JLo will no doubt wow at the event which will have over 3500 guests in attendance.

The intimate performance of her chart-topping music, will come just weeks after her 'One Voice: Somos Live' charity concert that raised over $35 million to help victims of the recent natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Dubai Airports' CEO, Paul Griffiths, commented:

