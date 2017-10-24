UAE- RAK radars catch over 200,000 speeding drivers in 9 months

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The hi-tech fixed and portable radars on Ras Al Khaimah roads have detected a massive number of offenders primarily for overspeeding. The radars have led the RAK police to identify 219,746 speeding drivers in only a short span of 9 months this year.

"All the drivers nabbed, proved to have exceeded the set speed limit, posing high risk of road accidents," according to Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the RAK Police. The radars installed on the roads are meant to curb reckless driving and ensure road safety in the emirate. The portable radars are put up at different locations to catch offenders off-guard and roads where speed violations are detected the most, he added.

"Some of the drivers nabbed, misused the additional 20km/h grace speed. Such speeding violations should be avoided. The radars are so hi-tech that they can register multiple offenders at a time, both heavy and light vehicles," he added.

The radars are also equipped with high definition cameras that take still and video images of erring drivers, Maj-Gen Bin Alwan disclosed.

"The RAK police puts in all effort to adopt the latest technologies to enhance safety, security and stability in every corner of the emirate, and try to be accident-free here."

