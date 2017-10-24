Duo pose as CID cops in UAE, rob man of wallet  

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two Asian expatriates stood trial at the criminal court in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on charges of posing as CID sleuths.

As per court records, the case came to light early this month when the duo - who claimed to be CID men - abducted the victim in their private car.

The suspects then robbed the plaintiff of his wallet and used his credit card to make illegal purchases.

On being alerted, the RAK Police initiated probe, tracked down the defendants and arrested them with the robbed credit card in their possession.

The accused were referred to the RAK public prosecution which charged them with impersonating as CID men, abducting the victim, robbing his wallet and using his credit card in violation of law.

The suspects, having denied their crime, were referred to the criminal court of Ras Al Khaimah where they again denied the accusations.

However, they told the court, presided over by chief judge Sameh Shaker, that they did rob some money from the victim's wallet.

The duo requested the court to assign them a defence lawyer. The court accepted their request and ordered the adjournment of the case to next month.

Ahmed Shaaban Originally from Egypt, I have been in Dubai since December 2005. Before coming here, I worked as an English language instructor, chief En/Ar translator, proofreader, reporter in Egypt and Qatar. I have also worked as a reporter, correspondent and simultaneous translator with two satellite channels in Dubai. I have a masters degree in media, Cairo University, 2014, a bachelor degree in English language and translation, Ain Shams University, Cairo, 1996, and three post-graduate diplomas in English language and Instruction. With over 19 years of experience in translation, interpretation, EFL instruction, and reporting. I am interested in technology, aviation, politics, as well as community, parliament and defence issues. I enjoy reading, writing, exercising, and surfing the web.

MENAFN2410201700490000ID1095981162