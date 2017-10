(MENAFN) Denying reports that the oil giant's plans could be put on hold, CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser said Monday that the company's initial public offering will take place in the second half of 2018.



Nasser said in an interview with CNBC television, "We have always said that we will be listing in 2018, and to be more specific, in the second half of 2018".



"The IPO is on track. The listing venue will be discussed and shared in due course," Nasser added.

MENAFN2410201700450000ID1095980488