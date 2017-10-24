UAE banks to allow iPhone purchases

(MENAFN) As the US-based company Apple launched its digital wallet application Apple Pay, UAE banks will be allowing consumers to use the app for making purchases.



Using credit cards from banks like Mashreq, Emirate NBD, Emirates Islamic, RAK Bank, HSBC and Standard Charted, iPhone users will no longer need to bring their actual wallets to places like coffee shops; instead, they will be able to use Apple Pay to make purchases anytime, anywhere.



Using non physical payment terminal like the wireless credit card readers which are available all over the UAE, Apple Pay can be used pretty much anywhere in the country.



Apple Pay requires iPhone 6 or later versions to be effective.



