Dh6.2b recorded by Burj Khalifa and its neighborhood

(MENAFN) Becoming the top-selling location by taking in Dh6.2 billion in the first nine months of 2017, Burj Khalifa and its neighborhood helped the return of wealthy investors to Dubai's property market.



Burj Khalifa reached the top according to figures from Dubai Land Department, followed by Business Bay with Dh5.5 billion whereas Dubai Marina had Dh5.3 billion.



Dh204 billion worth of real estate transactions totaled in all locations in the first three quarters of the year from 52,170 deals.



