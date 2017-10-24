Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to seek UAE investors

(MENAFN) Investors from UAE are said to be asked by Chief Minister of Indian state of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu to invest in his state to boost economy and growth.



There are a plenty of opportunities for businessmen to invest in ports, airports, tourism, inland waterways and roads, Naidu said during an investment road show in Abu Dhabi on Monday.



"We are constructing a world class capital and a number of new cities and townships with good infrastructure. There are abundant opportunities for investment", he said.



