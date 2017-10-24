Majed al-Tahan to expand his businesses

(MENAFN) Besides owning a degree in architecture from King Abdul Aziz University along with being a real estate developer, Majed M. al-Tahan is moving on to seek enlargement of his professional expertise by attaining his next big idea.



Being born in well known family in Jeddah, the founder and CEO of AYM and MD of Danube App, was seeking something different when he moved to London over a decade ago, having found his path breakthrough technology and innovative ideas which gave him the opportunity to partner with professionals like himself.



Majed quickly took advantage of the potential of online shopping and figured that this could change the face of retail and e-commerce for Saudi Arabia.



Thus, Saudi-based retail giant, Danube, which is a supermarket chain part of the Bin Dawood Group, launched a new e-commerce platform.



Danube has been a market leader for over 30 years.



