Azerbaijan to send export mission to Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An export mission of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will visit Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and Riyadh cities on Dec. 6-8, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said Oct. 24.

The entrepreneurs specialize in production of fruits and vegetables, mineral water, fruit juices, sugar and confectionery products, wine and other alcohol products, honey, tea, meat and other products.

The composition of the export mission will be formed on the basis of a competition, to be held on Nov. 20 at the AZPROMO office.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the following criteria:

Production potential of goods – 10 points;

Export potential of goods – 10 points;

Experience in goods export (indicating the export volume for 2016) – 5 points.

Minimum passing score is 20 points.

For additional information please call: +994 12 598 01 47/48 (ext. 141)

Contact person: Fuad Jafarov

E-mail:

According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the trade turnover with Saudi Arabia amounted to $12.05 million in January-September 2017.

