Riyadh to hold HR Tech Saudi Summit in November

(MENAFN) During a Tech Saudi Summit taking place on November 20-21 in Riyadh, delegates at the HR will enjoy an exquisite opportunity to discuss how government investments worth USD2.2 billion will create new opportunities for businesses to transform HR practices.



Supporting a number of advancements in people and workplace development across key growth sectors, the government of Saudi Arabia pledged the multi-billion riyal investment under Saudi Vision 2030.



The sessions of the two-day HR Tech Saudi Summit is set to cover topics such as the Kingdom's digital strategy, practical ways to achieve engagement, employee learning experiences, Saudization, recruitment and the digital transformation of the workplace.

MENAFN2410201700450000ID1095980066