Maroc Telecom revenues fell by 2.5 percent

(MENAFN) Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecommunications operator's revenues fell by 2.5 percent during the first nine months of 2017 to USD2.75 billion, the company said on Monday.



Maroc Telecom played a major role competing with subsidiaries in Morocco and Arica alike.



By the end of September, and with an increase of 7.7 percent, the company's custom base reached over 56 million, motivated by an expansion in the mobile customer bases in foreign countries, in addition to the sustained growth of the mobile and fixed broadband customer bases in the country itself, according to the company.



Controlled by the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat Group, Maroc Telecom serves more than 55 million users in 10 African countries.

