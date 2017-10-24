Arab Transport Ministers support nomination of the UAE for membership of Executive Council of Maritime Organization

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Alexandria, Egypt, Safar 03, 1439, October 23, 2017, SPA -- The Council of Arab Ministers of Transport, at its current session held in Alexandria today, announced support for the nomination of the United Arab Emirates to the membership of the Executive Council of IMO, category B for the period 2018-2019.

The Saudi delegation to the meeting, was headed by Deputy Minister of Transport Dr. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalib.

The Council called on the African, Asian, South American and other blocs to support the nomination of the UAE.

-- SPA

22:16 LOCAL TIME 19:16 GMT





MENAFN2310201700780000ID1095979872