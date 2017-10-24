Closure of the fourth local Sukuk offering under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 03, 1439, October 23, 2017, SPA -- The Ministry of Finance announces that it has closed the fourth domestic Sukuk issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The subscription applications for these Sukuk were almost SAR 32 Billion whilst the issuance size was set at SAR 10 Billion, resulting in 320% coverage ratio.

The Sukuk issuances were divided into three tranches as follows:

- The first tranche has a size of SAR 4.150 billion and matures in 2022G.

- The second tranche has a size of SAR 1.350 billion and matures in 2024G.

- The third tranche has a size of SAR 4.500 billion and matures in 2027G

