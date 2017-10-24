Saudi- Minister of Health inaugurates Third World Conference on Crowd Medicine

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 03, 1439, October 23, 2017, SPA -- Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, the Minister of Health, here today opened the Third World Conference on Crowd Medicine under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

At the opening, the minister delivered a speech in which he highlighted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pioneering role in the health and management of crowds and its outstanding expertise in this field praised by many international health organizations.

