Hail, Safar 04, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Hail Region, received here today citizens and officials in an open meeting with him.

The meeting discussed a number of development, service and social topics.

